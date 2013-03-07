Disney Channel Orders Animated Series 'Star and the Forces of Evil'

Disney Channel on Thursday ordered a new animated series Star and the Forces of Evil (working title), to debut fall 2014.



Starand the Forces of Evil centers around a magical teen princess from another dimension who is sent by her parents to live with a family on Earth. The Middle's Eden Sher will voice the lead character, Star Butterfly.

The series is from creator Daron Nefcy. Dave Wasson will serve as coexecutive producer and director, while Jordana Arkin is coexecutive producer and story editor.