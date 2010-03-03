Disney Channel Looking For Family Ties

Disney Channel will look to spread a little more family love among its predominately tween-targeted comedy series this year.

The network in April will launch Good Luck Charlie,

a series that revolves around the exploits of three siblings whose

lives get turned around with the birth of their baby sister. With their

parents having to return to work to pay the bills, it's up to the older

siblings to take care of their new family edition.

To read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.