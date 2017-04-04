Disney Channel Greenlights ‘That’s So Raven’ Spinoff

Disney Channel has officially greenlit its planned That’s So Raven spinoff Raven’s Home starring Raven-Symoné, the network said Tuesday.

Raven-Symoné along with Anneliese van der Pol will reprise their roles as best friends Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels respectively in the new series, which will premiere later in 2017, according to Disney.

Also starring in the series are Issac Brown (black-ish) and Navia Robinson (Being Mary Jane) as Raven’s 11-year old twins, as well as Jason Maybaum (Superstore) and Sky Katz (America’s Got Talent).

That’s So Raven ran on Disney Channel from 2003-2007.



