Disney Channel Greenlights 'Girl Meets World' Series

Disney Channel will telecast Girl Meets World, a

spinoff of the popular 1990\s ABC sitcom, the network announced Monday morning.

Girl Meets World, based from the 1990's comedy Boy

Meets World, will star Rowan Blanchard (Spy Kids: All the Time in World

in 4D) as "the girl" Riley Matthews, as well as Sabrina Carpenter

(Sofia the First) as her best friend Maya, said the network.

Boy Meets World stars Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage

will reprise their respective Cory and Topanga roles in the new sitcom. Boy

Meets World executive producer Michael Jacobs will serve in the same

capacity for the spinoff, which is scheduled to air on Disney Channel in 2014.

"Boy Meets World and its story of

adolescent self-discovery resonated with an entire generation of tweens," said

Adam Bonnett, executive VP of original programming for Disney Channels

Worldwide. "In the same way audiences fell in love with Cory Matthews and

Topanga Lawrence, we look forward to introducing our viewers to their daughter

Riley Matthews in Girl Meets World and building a memorable connection

with a whole new generation of fans."