Disney Channel Greenlights 'Girl Meets World' Series
Disney Channel will telecast Girl Meets World, a
spinoff of the popular 1990\s ABC sitcom, the network announced Monday morning.
Girl Meets World, based from the 1990's comedy Boy
Meets World, will star Rowan Blanchard (Spy Kids: All the Time in World
in 4D) as "the girl" Riley Matthews, as well as Sabrina Carpenter
(Sofia the First) as her best friend Maya, said the network.
Boy Meets World stars Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage
will reprise their respective Cory and Topanga roles in the new sitcom. Boy
Meets World executive producer Michael Jacobs will serve in the same
capacity for the spinoff, which is scheduled to air on Disney Channel in 2014.
"Boy Meets World and its story of
adolescent self-discovery resonated with an entire generation of tweens," said
Adam Bonnett, executive VP of original programming for Disney Channels
Worldwide. "In the same way audiences fell in love with Cory Matthews and
Topanga Lawrence, we look forward to introducing our viewers to their daughter
Riley Matthews in Girl Meets World and building a memorable connection
with a whole new generation of fans."
