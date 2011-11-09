Disney Channel Gives 'Phineas and Ferb' Fourth Season

Disney Channel announced Wednesday that it has renewed Phineas and Ferb for a fourth season, with new episodes scheduled through 2014.

Phineas and Ferb has rated as

Disney Channel's #1 animated series in kids 6-11 and tweens 9-14 for the past

four years.

The series, a production of Disney Television Animation, is executive produced by cocreators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh.