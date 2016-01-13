Disney Channel Gets ‘Frozen’ First Feb. 14

Disney’s Frozen, the highest-grossing animated feature film in history, will make its first basic-cable appearance on Disney Channel Feb. 14.

The next day, Olaf, Frozen’s popular snowman character, will appear in an episode of Disney Channel and Disney Jr.’s Sofia the First.

Actor Josh Gad provides the voice of Olaf, as he did in the hit movie.

The Sofia episode will be available earlier on the Watch Disney Jr. app beginning Feb. 8. Disney is also releasing an illustrated storybook and e-book based on the episode.

Frozen was released in 2013 and has generated about $1.3 billion in box office revenue for Disney and garnered Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Song.