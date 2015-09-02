Disney Channel, Disney Junior to Debut ‘PJ Masks’ Sept. 18

Entertainment One Family’s (eOne) CGI animated series PJ Masks will debut on Disney Channel and Disney Junior in the U.S. on Sept. 18.

The preschool series, based on a picture book series Les Pyjamasques by Romuald Racioppo, follows three young friends who transform into superheroes at night when they put on their pajamas and activate their animal amulets.

PJ Masks is set to air in France on France 5 in fall of 2015.

Following the Sept. 18 premiere, PJ Masks will broadcast across Disney Junior channels around the world in 2016.

The series is produced by eOne and Frog Box in collaboration with TeamTO, Disney Junior and France 5.