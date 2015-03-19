Disney Channel Developing Mo’ne Davis Biopic

Disney Channel is developing a biopic about Little League World Series pitcher Mo’ne Davis.

Throw Like Mo will be executive produced Debra Martin Chase, who has previously produced the network’s The Cheetah Girls movies and Lemonade Mouth, as well as the 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. ESPN’s female-focused vertical, espnW – which has extensively covered Davis’ achievements – will consult on the movie.

Last summer, the 13-year-old Davis took the world by storm when she became the first female to pitch a shutout in the Little League World Series. She was the 18th female overall to play, the sixth to get a hit, and the first African-American female.

A member of Philadelphia’s Taney Dragons, which made it to the semifinals, Davis became one of the youngest athletes to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. ESPN’s broadcast of the semifinal game that Davis’ team played in on Aug. 20, 2014 drew the net’s highest ratings in Little League World Series history.

"There are so many great things happening to me right now and it's a very exciting time in my life. A year ago, I never would have thought that Disney Channel would make a movie about me,” said Davis. "I can't wait to get started and I hope it will encourage other viewers to believe that dreams really do come true.”