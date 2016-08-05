Disney Channel Debuts Short-Film Platform

Disney Channel has launched the short-film franchise “Free Period” on its digital platforms. Movies debut daily on the network’s YouTube page from Aug. 5-Aug. 18. Disney Channel says the projects come from “authentic new storytellers, in a range of genres from irreverent comedy to mystery adventure with unique visual styles.”

Actor Kent Boyd, choreographer Christopher Scott, and director Francisco Lorite are among the film creators. Disney stars including Leo Howard (Kickin' It) and Teen Beach Movie leads Garrett Clayton, Chrissie Fit, John Deluca and Mollee Gray are among the performers featured in the movies.

Disney Channel has 810,000 YouTube followers. A promo on the platform describes “Free Period” as “That time when you let your mind dive into adventure…and talking pizza?”

The "Free Period" movies include Abby Normal, Arcanum, Exchange, Free Period, Hamburger High, How to Catch a Ghost, Nelson Bixby Takes On the Whole Wide World, Nu Skool Records, Parker and the Crew, Penelope in the TreeHouse, Trunk and Virtual High.

Disney Channel is part of the Disney|ABC Television Group.