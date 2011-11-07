Disney Bonds With YouTube for Online Family Fare

The Walt Disney Co.'s Disney Interactive division has inked a deal with YouTube, under which the media company will produce original, short-form content for "family-friendly" video sites on both Disney.com and YouTube that also will mix in some Disney Channel programming and user-created content.

Under the initial deal, the companies will spend between $10 million and $15 million to produce original content, The New York Times reported.

The online video destinations are expected to launch in early 2012. The first content to debut under the pact will be an original video series based on Disney's alligator-themed mobile game "Where's My Water?" scheduled to launch in February 2012. and will be followed by other similarly short-form, family-oriented programming.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.