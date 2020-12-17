Disney ‘Bite Size Holiday’ Series Sponsored by Mars

Scene from one of the holiday short films from 20th Digital

Disney Advertising Sales said that M&M-maker Mars is sponsoring a series of seasonal short films called Bite Size Holiday.

The films were created by Disney’s 20th Digital Studio, working with emerging filmmakers. Two are being posted on ABC’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Two more are on the Facebook and Twitter pages for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas.

“We’re thrilled to partner with 20th Digital Studio again, this time to spread some holiday cheer through their first-ever Bite Size Holiday series, sponsored by M&M’s,” said,” said Ray Amati, Media Director for Mars Wrigley. “Mars Wrigley is committed to creating better moments and more smiles for consumers, and what better way to do that during the season than reaching people with holiday content that they can enjoy with their families.”

The project follows Mars sponsorship of Disney’s Bite Size Halloween, which featured spooky shorts created by young filmmakers..

“Following the success of Bite Size Halloween, Mars is returning to sponsor 20th Digital’s Bite Size Holiday to help families celebrate the season and bring on the holiday spirits,” said Danielle Calnon, VP, Entertainment Brand Solutions, Disney Advertising Sales. “Disney’s social properties have shown to be a great platform for brands to reach their audiences and authentically engage in timely conversations while also providing a stage for emerging creators to showcase their talent and tell their stories.”

20th Digital said that if their films resonate with audiences, their work on this project could be further developed into long-form content, such as a TV series or feature film.

“I’m thrilled by our continuing partnership with Mars, which allows 20th Digital Studio to bring forward these charming holiday stories from talented rising filmmakers,” said David Worthen Brooks, executive VP of 20th Digital Studios.

Science Fair Santa was directed by Christopher Leone, Come In was directed by Jan Livingston, Santa Won’t Leave was directed by Chris Modoono and Gil Zabarsky and Swapsies was directed by Kerry Collins.