Disney Begins Production on New 'Star Wars' TV Series

Production has begun on a new animated Star Wars TV series for Disney Channel, Star Wars Rebels.

The series will be set between the movies Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope, where the newly formed Galactic Empire rises to power and hunts down the remaining Jedi Knights. Star Wars Rebels will be produced by Lucasfilm Animation.

The series will premiere fall 2014 as a one-hour special on Disney Channel, before moving to Disney XD.

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, said, "The entire team at Lucasfilm has provided extraordinary creativity and innovation for over three decades, and we're thrilled to be bringing the expansive and imaginative world of Star Wars to Disney XD's viewers."

Disney acquired Lucasfilm last October for $4.05 billion, and will release a new film trilogy with the first movie targeted for a 2015 release.