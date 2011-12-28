Disney to Air ‘Jake and the Never Land Pirates' PrimetimeSpecial
Disney Channel will air the first-ever primetime special of
the Disney Junior series Jake and the
Never Land Pirates on Monday, Feb. 13.
The hour-long special Jake
and the Never Land Pirates: Peter Pan Returns has Peter Pan making his
first appearance in the kids' series and features six original songs. It
premieres the week before the season two debut of Jake and the Never Land Pirates on Feb. 20.
Jake and the Never
Land Pirates is Disney Junior's top-rated series and is cable TV's top
series among boys 2-5. The series averages 2.2 million total viewers, 1.03
million kids 2-5 and 648,000 boys 2-5.
In 2012, Disney Junior will launch as a basic cable and
satellite channel in the U.S.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.