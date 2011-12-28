Disney to Air ‘Jake and the Never Land Pirates' PrimetimeSpecial

Disney Channel will air the first-ever primetime special of

the Disney Junior series Jake and the

Never Land Pirates on Monday, Feb. 13.

The hour-long special Jake

and the Never Land Pirates: Peter Pan Returns has Peter Pan making his

first appearance in the kids' series and features six original songs. It

premieres the week before the season two debut of Jake and the Never Land Pirates on Feb. 20.

Jake and the Never

Land Pirates is Disney Junior's top-rated series and is cable TV's top

series among boys 2-5. The series averages 2.2 million total viewers, 1.03

million kids 2-5 and 648,000 boys 2-5.

In 2012, Disney Junior will launch as a basic cable and

satellite channel in the U.S.