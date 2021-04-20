Disney Ad Sales Promotes Adam Monaco to Exec VP

Disney Ad Sales promoted several executives and created a new multicultural solutions division.

Adam Monaco was named executive VP. Monaco, who had been senior VP, will lead category, agency and local political sales for Disney’s news, sports and kids linear and digital ad-supported streaming businesses.

He assumes responsibilities last handled by Debra O'Connell, now president of Disney Media Entertainment Distribution Networks unit and reports to Rita Ferro, president of Disney Ad Sales.

“Adam has done a tremendous job developing unparalleled relationships with clients and marketers,” said Ferro. “Given the scope and size of our portfolio, coupled with the rapid change of our industry, Adam’s leadership in driving transformation will be instrumental in ensuring that we take a unified approach to market, introducing sales strategies that capitalize on our breadth, while developing our exceptional talent across our sales teams.”

Ferro also announced the creation of a Multicultural Solution Division of Disney Advertising Sales.The division signifies Disney Ad Sales’ continued investment in diversity and inclusion and focus on engaging diverse audiences with relevance and authenticity.

Christina Carey Dunleavy is joining Disney as VP, commercial operations, Disney CreativeWorks and Multicultural and will head the new unit. She previously was a VP with Discovery. Ray Warren, joins as director, multicultural solutions, reporting to Dunleavy. He was with Cadillac before starting his own marketing company.

On the advanced advertising front, Lauren Benedict was promoted to senior VP, addressable sales and Danielle Brown was named senior VP, data enablement and category strategy. Both report to Lisa Valentino executive VP, client solutions & addressable enablement, as Disney prepares for an addressable future using data to maximize results for clients.

“Lauren, Danielle, Christina and Ray are representative of the diverse leadership talent driving a new way of doing business with Disney Ad Sales that’s addressably-led, fueled by precision targeting and centered around best-in-class multicultural solutions,” said Valentino.

Disney also promoted Jennifer Donohue to senior VP, local and Becca Vodnoy to senior VP, sales. Both report to Monaco.