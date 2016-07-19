Disney-ABC's Sal Sardo to Retire on March 1

Sal Sardo, executive VP, distribution marketing, Disney-ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution, will retire on March 1, 2017, according to the company.

“Sal possesses a rare combination of intelligence, composure and drive, and as a creative executive, his strategic instincts and thoughtful leadership have been invaluable to our team and to the company,” said Janice Marinelli, president, Disney ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution in a statement. “We wish him the best in his much-deserved retirement.”

Sardo has been at Disney since 1985, when he started as an advertising manager for the company’s newly-formed syndication arm. In his current position, which he’s held since 2001, he leads in-home creative and digital marketing, as well as in-home creative content, for all motion pictures from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm, as well as television distribution marketing for Disney-ABC.

Sardo started as a promo producer at Metromedia Television, later running a marketing department for that company’s station group during his five years at the company. Over the course of his career, Sardo has been honored with numerous industry awards, including Emmy and Telly awards and a Clio, as well as PromaxBDA “Brand Builder” and “Campaigns of Distinction” awards.

“It’s been a fantastic ride with an incredible company – I couldn’t have scripted a better career,” said Sardo in a statement. “I’m very grateful to Disney for the support and opportunities I’ve experienced here and to my talented colleagues for the wonderful collaboration we’ve shared over the years.”