Disney-ABC Names Consumer Insight Heads

The Disney-ABC Television Group named Elizabeth Sloan as senior VP, consumer insights for ABC's entertainment, studios and news divisions and said Jane Gould will have a similar title at Disney Channels Worldwide.

Both execs report to Cindy Davis, executive VP, consumer experience, for Disney-ABC Television Group. Both will also work to define and execute a strategic vision and innovative methodologies that advance Disney-ABC's understanding of and engagement with consumers across all platforms, the company said.

"As we cultivate a cutting-edge research discipline, these two roles are critical to positioning our network brands for continued success in an ever-evolving consumer marketplace," David said.

Sloan was VP, research and brand strategy, Disney-ABC Television Group.

"Elizabeth is an experienced professional with a proven track record within ABC, and the larger industry. In this new role, she will play an integral part in our quest to better understand and respond to viewers' changing behaviors, as well as analyze data about how, when, where and why consumers are watching television," Davis said.

Gould joins Disney from Viacom Networks, where she was senior VP, research and insights, MTV Group.

"Jane's achievements as a groundbreaking researcher, and her strong reputation as a strategic advisor, team-builder and collaborator will prepare us for the future by aligning our greatest strengths with our biggest opportunities," Davis said.