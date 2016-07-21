Disney-ABC Hires Digital Duo

Disney | ABC Television Group said it has hired John Solaro and Roger Tsai in key roles that aim to support digital expansion at a division that includes ABC Studios, ABC Owned Television Stations Group, ABC, Disney Channels Worldwide, Freeform, and equity interests in A+E Networks and Hulu.

Solaro has joined as head of User Experience and Product Innovation for Digital Media. Solaro, most recently principal design/UX director for Microsoft’s Xbox Design Studio, will lead a team integrating visual design, interaction design, motion design and innovation across Disney | ABC Television’s portfolio of multiplatform products. He will also play a bit role in driving a product roadmap for new non-linear, mobile, direct-to-consumer and cloud products, the company said.

Tsai was named VP digital strategy, business planning and operations for Digital Media, where he will head up a team focused on identifying, developing and helping execute new digital business strategies. Tsai joins Disney | ABC from Gracenote, where he led the company’s connected car strategy as well as its personalization efforts. Before Gracenote, Tsai was a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company.

