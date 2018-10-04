DishLatino Launching Channel to Teach Viewers English

Dish Network and its Sling TV streaming service said they launched Ingles Para Todos, a new high-definition channel that will teach English as a second language to Spanish speaking viewers.

Dish and Sling currently are not carrying Spanish-language programming form Univision due to a carriage fee dispute.

The new channel is being made available at no additional cost to all DishLatino subscribers and to subscribers of Sling TV’s Best of Spanish TV service.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to best serve our audience and there is no question that English is a bridge to prosperity for many Latinos in the United States,” said Alfredo Rodríguez Diaz-Marta, vice president of DishLatino. “We are proud to build upon our 20-year history of supporting the Hispanic community with the launch of Inglés Para Todos.”

DishLatino said it surveyed 1,000 customers and found that 70% of Spanish dominant Hispanics are interested in improving their English.

Inglés Para Todos offers a variety of educational and entertainment content – from classroom-style learning to movies and documentaries – and is organized by level to accommodate the needs of all learners, from beginner to intermediate and advanced.

“Many of us at DishLatino either learned English as a second language or have watched those close to us struggle to learn,” said Diaz-Marta. “We understand the challenges Hispanics in the U.S. face and are harnessing the power of television to empower this community that we are proud to be a part of.”

Dish is planning to promote the service with an ad campaign featuring Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez.

“I dreamt of becoming a well-known Hollywood actor, and I knew that learning English was going to be the key to getting there,” said Derbez. “Learning to speak English has not only given me the power to achieve my dreams but to also serve as a voice for others who aspire to succeed in the U.S. I am proud to partner with DishLatino to launch Inglés Para Todos.”