DISH Sues FCC Over Noncom Mandate

DISH Network has taken the FCC to court over the congressional

mandate to deliver noncommercial stations' HD signals by next year.

DISH

is seeking temporary restraining order and an injunction against the

FCC's enforcement of the congressional mandate, arguing that the it

violates the companies' First Amendment rights to choose its own

programming.

"This is not a case about whether PBS provides

important and worthwhile programming or should receive funding from the

Government," said DISH in the suit. "DISH highly values PBS programming,

and, in fact, carries more local PBS stations than any other pay

television provider in the country. This case is about who gets to make

the editorial judgment whether to carry local PBS stations in HD-DISH or

the Government."

The suit was filed in a U.S. District Court in

Las Vegas Thursday, where the satellite operator is incorporated. DISH

had no comment on the suit, but it has said before it could not meet the

mandate.

Dish's move did not sit well with Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-calif.), who had been a driving force behind the noncom provision in the bill. "I and millions of other Americans depend on public television to deliver truth, entertainment, facts and beaut," she told B&C in an e-mailed statement. "The decision by DISH to challenge the federal requirement to carry public broadcasting stations in high definition is an affront to their customers who expect and deserve this service. If DISH has room to carry pornography, they can find room for PBS."

The Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act

(STELA), which passed in May, included a provision that requires DISH to

deliver public TV stations' HD versions on an accelerated timetable.

The FCC had a phased-in schedule that required carriage of all TV

station HD signals by 2013. But the bill requires 50% carriage of

noncoms by 2010 and the balance by 2011 in any market where DISH is

carrying any station in HD.

Back in October, in a letter to the

House Energy & Commerce Committee, Dish Network EVP and

General Counsel R. Stanton Dodge said the company would not be able to

comply with the proposal that it deliver all noncommercial stations' HD

signals by 2011 in markets where it delivers any local station HD

signals.

Dodge said that not only did that raise First Amendment

concerns, but that it could not comply with the rollout schedule--50%

by 2010, the rest by 2011--without the additional satellite capacity

which it won't have until it launches a new satellite in the fourth

quarter of 2012.

That $350 million satellite is being launched

to meet the current FCC timetable for delivering all HD signals in any

market where it carries any by February 2013. The FCC's is actually a

phased transition over four years: carriage in 15% of markets by 2010,

30% by 2011, 60% by 2012 and 100% by 2013.

Dish and the

Association of Public Television Stations had been negotiating for three

years without success. APTS already has a deal with DirecTV.

Dish

has pointed out that it already delivers the standard-definition feeds

of PBS stations in 181 markets, more than any single multichannel video

provider, and will be doing so in all 210 markets if Congress lets it

back into the distant-signal business.

STELA also allowed DISH

back into the business of delivering distant netework affiliated TV

station signals to subscribers who cannot receive a viewable local

signal from that network. DISH this week formally asked the FCC for

permission to start delivering those signals, which it was barred from

doing by a court decision that it had failed to correctly identify who

did and did not qualify to receive distant signals.

In exchange

for a waiver of that court ban, DISH agreed to deliver local TV station

signals to subs in the remaining dozen and a half smaller markets where

it was not delivering them because it was not economical to do so. As

contrasted to cable operators, who are required to carry local TV

stations in their markets (unless those stations opt to try to negotiate

payment), satellite operators have a carry one, carry all mandate that

means if they carry any station in a market they must carry all of them.

STELA is the law that reauthorizes the blanket copyright license

for delivering distant signals.