Dish Says Sling TV Has 2.212M OTT Subscribers

Dish Network said that its over-the-top Sling TV product has 2.212 million subscribers, up 47% from a year ago.

In its fourth-quarter financial report, the company also said it had 11.03 million Dish TV satellite subscribers, for a total of 13.242 million. Dish said the total was up 39.000 in the fourth quarter including 75,000 reactivations as Puerto Rico recovers from Hurricane Maria. In the fourth quarter of 2016, the company added 28,000 subscribers.

It was the first time Dish disclosed the number of subscribers it had in the growing over-the-top category. Last week CBS said it had 5 million subs between its CBS All Access and Showtime OTT products.

The field has been growing more competitive with YouTube TV, Hulu, Sony Playstation Vue and DirecTV Now all jumping in since Sling’s launch.

Dish said its fourth quarter net income was $1.39 billion, or $2.74 per share, compared to $355 million, or 73 cents a year ago. The total includes a gain of about $1.2 billion due to the new corporate tax law.

Fourth-quarter revenue fell 7% to $3.48 billion from $3.75 billion a year ago.