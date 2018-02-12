Dish Saddles Up for The American on RFD

Dish will be presenting sponsor of RFD-TV's broadcast of The American, a one-day rodeo with a $1 million top prize and$2.5 million in prize money.



The Feb. 25 event will originate at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.--coverage on RFD-TV and co-owned Cowboy Channel starts at 3 p.m.--and will include new Dish-backed prizes, $5,000 for most promising up-and-comer and another $5,000 "Back in the Saddle" payout for an "up-and comebacker," as it were.



The American features seven events: bareback, barrel racing, saddle bronc and bull riding, steer wrestling, team roping, and tie-down roping. Anyone can qualify and those who do get to go up against the sports big names for a finals check of $100,000, and their piece of the “American Dream” $1 million pie.



Dish was the first major national carrier to add rural-themed net RFD-TV and The Cowboy Channel, according to channel founder Patrick Gottsch in announcing the Dish sponsorship.