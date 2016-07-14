Dish Rolling Out Voice Remote Control

Dish Network launched its voice remote control, which simplifies navigation, search and content selection.

The device sells for $30 and works with Dish’s Hopper 3 and 4K Joey set-top boxes.

Comcast introduced its voice remote control last year.

“Voice Remote is simple to use, affordable and, most impressively, operates with incredible speed and accuracy,” said Vivek Khemka, Dish executive VP and chief technology officer. “Leveraging modern navigation paradigms like touch and voice, this remote represents a complete reinvention of the outdated remote control customers have come to expect from cable providers."

Dish says its voice remote is about half the size of the traditional remote control and fits in the palm of the hand like a mobile phone. The remote has a touchpad with two modes, blank for navigation and numeric for entering channel numbers and passwords.