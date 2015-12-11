Dish Realigns Management

Dish Network made a series of management changes Friday, including naming company veteran Erik Carlson president and chief operating officer, in what it said is an effort to fulfill its strategic goals and align the business to better reflect the changing pay-TV environment.

Carlson, who was previously executive VP of operations, is a 20-year veteran of the company. In his new role he will supervise all Dish revenue-generating, operating and administrative units, including customer acquisition and retention, finance and accounting, human resources, marketing, media sales, programming, operations and Dish’s newly formed technology office.

In addition, current Dish COO and executive VP Bernie Han was named executive VP of strategic planning and will continue reporting to chairman and CEO Charlie Ergen, who is relinquishing the role of president.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.