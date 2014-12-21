Dish Reaches Carriage Deal For Sports Nets

Dish Network said it reached a multi-year carriage deal with some of Comcast's regional sports networks.

The deal covers Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, California, Chicago and Mid-Atlantic. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The viewers of networks owned by Comcast's NBCUniversal had been receiving warnings that games on the sports channels might be unavailable via Dish. The two sides agreed to a number of short-term extensions.

The status of several other Comcast sports networks was unclear.