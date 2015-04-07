Dish, Outside TV Reach Carriage Agreement

Dish Network said it has reached a multi-year carriage agreement with lifestyle sports network Outside Television, which becomes part of its Multi-Sport Pack premium sports package. Outside Television, based on Outside Magazine and its adventurist brand, is available to all Dish customers through May 6 during a month-long free preview.

“We’ve partnered with Outside Television to take our customers directly into the action of extreme outdoor sports,” said Dish VP of programming Josh Clark in a statement. “We are expanding our lineup of active outdoor lifestyle programming and unconventional sports coverage from mountaineering to BASE jumping and kitesurfing.”

The free preview comes in time to include several trans-oceanic legs of the annual 38,739-nautical mile Volvo Ocean Race in Life at the Extreme and new season premieres of Outside Television’s series Locals and Outlook: Icons Revealed to feature Amazonian and Arctic explorer Mike Horn, renowned half-pipe snowboarder Gretchen Bleiler and freestyle ski champion Julian Carr, among others.

