Dish, NFL Network Reach Carriage Deal

With the days counting down to the beginning of football seasons, Dish Network and the NFL reached a new carriage agreement that puts the NFL Network and the RedZone channel back on the satellite TV service.

The football channels have been blacked out since mid-June.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it was described as a multi-year agreement.

The NFL is among the most powerful programmers in TV and Dish which has been losing subscribers couldn’t afford to upset fans.

Dish remains in a retransmission consent fee battle with Tribune Co. Some Tribune stations will carry NFL games when the season started and the company is reminding viewers that they won’t be able to see them on Dish.