Dish Network Launches All Three Univision Networks in HD

Dish Network has launched all three Univision Networks, Univision, TeleFutura and Galavision, in HD, becoming the first company to do so, it announced Wednesday (May 12).

Dish is also launching Univision and TeleFutura local stations in HD to deliver hi-def coverage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup from South Africa. Univision HD and TeleFutura HD are now available via Dish, while Galavision HD arrives in early June.

"Since day one, Dish Network has been committed to delivering the very best in Latino programming, and we're proud to offer three of the top Spanish-language networks in high definition just in time for the 2010 FIFA World Cup," said Dish Network Senior VP of Programming Dave Shull, in a statement.

The three networks, owned by Univision Communications, are the leading Spanish-language content providers for Hispanics in the U.S. Univision is the Spanish-language home base for the World Cup, while TeleFuture will also air matches live. Galavision will feature primetime replays of World Cup action along with specially-produced content for the tournament.