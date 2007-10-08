Dish Network Adds TBS in HD

EchoStar Communications’ Dish Network added TBS in HD to its lineup of high-definition channels, which now totals 48.

Pay TV operators have been scrambling to add TBS in HD in time for the Major League Baseball playoffs. This year, TBS is airing the American League and National League Divisional Series and the National League Championship Series. Three of the four divisional series had already been decided by Sunday, with only the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians continuing games.

Over the past two weeks, Time Warner Cable, Comcast, DirecTV, Cox Communications and Cablevision Systems all struck deals to carry TBS in HD.

Subscribers to Dish Network’s DishHD will find the addition of TBS in HD on channel 139.

“Dish Network is committed to providing our customers with the HD content they want, and the launch of TBS in HD -- just in time for the first round of the playoffs -- is a home run for baseball fans,” Dish senior vice president of programming Eric Sahl said in a statement.