Dish Names Swain Programming Chief

Dish Network has promoted Steven Swain to senior VP of programming, the company announced Monday. Swain had been VP of Dish’s corporate finance group.

Swain will head acquisition and renewal of programming content, and will report to president and CEO Joseph P. Clayton.

Prior to joining Dish in 2011, Swain spent 10 years at CenturyLink, formerly Qwest Communications, in multiple leadership roles.

Dish also announced that David Shull, executive VP and chief commercial officer David Shull will take a six-month leave of absence to care for a family member.