Dish Names LeCuyer to Lead Programming Group

Dish Network has promoted Andy LeCuyer to senior VP of programming, overseeing the acquisition and renewal of content for the Dish satellite TV network and Sling TV.

LeCuyer leads the team securing satellite and digital rights (traditional linear, Video On Demand, TV Everywhere and OTT) for general entertainment, local broadcast, sports, Latino and movie studio content. He also oversees programming operations.

LeCuyer will continue to report to Dish executive VP of marketing, programming and media sales Warren Schlichting.

"Andy has successfully led the team through forward-looking, complex programming negotiations," said Schlichting said in a statement. "He has the poise and imagination to continue transforming this industry in an effort to better serve the consumers who are changing the way they watch TV."



