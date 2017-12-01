Dish, Lilly Strike Retrans Deal

Dish has struck a retrans deal with Lilly Broadcasting, resolving an impasse dating from September.

The multiyear deal covers TV stations in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, as well as in Pennsylvania, New York and Hawaii.

Signals had been restored in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands given the storms there and after FCC chairman Ajit Pai expressed his concern about the impact's effects.

Lilly TV stations went dark on Dish as of 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, after the previous contract expired.

Lilly stations coming off Dish included WSEEP-TV Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands (CBS) (one Caribbean TV); WENY-VI U.S. Virgin Islands (ABC); WSEE-TV Erie, N.Y. (ABC); KITV-TV Honolulu (ABC); and KITV2-TV Honolulu (MeTV).



