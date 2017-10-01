Dish: Lilly Stations off Satellite Service

DISH says that Lilly Broadcasting has pulled its TV station signals from the satellite service, including in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Island after the two failed to come to terms on a new carriage contract.

Their contract expired at 7 p.m. ET Saturday (Sept. 30).

Lilly stations coming off Dish were WSEEP-TV Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands (CBS); WENY-VI U.S. Virgin Islands (ABC)WSEE-TV Erie, Pa. (ABC); KITV-TV Honolulu (ABC; KITV2-TV Honolulu (MeTV)

R. Stanton Dodge used the impasse to argue for the FCC getting involved. “Lilly’s decision to cut ties with DISH customers is a prime example of why Washington needs to stand up for consumers and end local channel blackouts,” he said.

Dish has advocated for making blackouts a violation of FCC rules requiring parties to negotiate in good faith.

A recorded message at WSEE apologized for the inconvenience said Lilly was continuing efforts to resolve the impasse and hoped it would be resolved "soon.," but advised viewers to call Dish to register their complaints (and helpfully provided a Dish contact number). The station pointed out that viewers could still watch over the air, on DirecTV, and cable systems throughout the area, as well as via Apple and Android apps and on its Web site.