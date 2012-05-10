Dish Launches New Ad Skipping Service

Dish Network said it is introducing a new feature on its

DVRs called Auto Hop that allows customers to skip all commercials for most

recorded high-definition programs shown on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC when watched

the day after they air.

One analyst noted that the service appeared designed to cut

out the bulk of the programmers' revenues.

Dish's DVR, called the Hopper, allows viewers to record all

Big 4 network shows with one click. Dish says "Auto Hop" is an

extension of that Primetime Anytime capability, launched in March.

The Hopper automatically stores the broadcast shows for

eight days after they have aired, creating an on-demand library of approximately

100 hours of primetime TV shows, Dish says. Using patented technology, viewers

can watch the recorded shows commercial free starting at 1 a.m.

"Viewers love to skip commercials," Vivek Khemka,

VP of Dish Product Management, said in a statement. "With the Auto Hop

capability of the Hopper, watching your favorite shows commercial-free is

easier than ever before. It's a revolutionary development that no other company

offers and it's something that sets Hopper above the competition."

Auto Hop does not work on live broadcasts.

In a report, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. analyst Craig

Moffett noted that "Auto Hop adds to an already long list of

broadcast-unfriendly features of Dish's service, including 30-second skip

buttons on their remote controls."

Moffett notes that other DVR services, including DirecTV and

TiVo, have locked this feature out of sight, while Dish boldly promotes it on a

button on the remote. Dish also offers Slingbox, which bypasses incremental

payment to affiliate fees for out-of-home viewing.

"And all this comes at a time when Dish (amid ongoing

litigation with AMC Networks) is taking a hard line on programming costs by

preemptively announcing its intention not to renew its carriage agreement with

AMC, home to the wildly popular Mad Men

(which, ironically, is about... advertising)," Moffett adds.

Moffett wonders if the networks will take legal action

against Dish. Even without legal action, he says it's likely that the

broadcasters will seek much larger retransmission payments from Dish in the

future, and notes that most of those broadcast networks are also owned by media

companies that control cable programmers as well.

"They can't be thrilled either. Indeed, although for now

Auto Hop seems to be confined to primetime broadcast, it conceivably could

spread to all programs/networks/dayparts," he said.