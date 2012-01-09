Dish to Launch Univision Trio of Networks

Univision has signed its first affiliate deal for its trio of telenovela, sports and news networks, as part of far-reaching distribution pact with Dish Network.

The deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, calls for Dish to launch Univision Deportes, Univision tlnovelas and Univision Noticias. The No. 2 DBS provider will also offer exclusive access to Deportes Dos, a second sports network. The rollouts will occur during the first half of the year.

The agreement marks Univision's first carriage pact for the new networks. The U.S. Spanish-language media leader began talking up the services around its upfront presentation to advertisers last May.

