Dish Joins Comcast In NFL RedZone

Special Report: The Sports Issue

Dish Network has become the second affiliate to sign up for NFL RedZone, the NFL Network's rookie scoring channel.

Like Comcast, which committed to service, the No. 2 satellite provider will kick off NFL RedZone with the start of the pro football league's regular season on Sept. 13. Dish will position it on channel 155, in both standard- definition and high-definition, as part of the Multi-Sport Package, which is available to most Dish Network customers at $5.99 per month.

Similarly, Comcast is making RedZone available as part of its Sports Entertainment Package.

Deal terms were not disclosed.

Both distributors, which had been engaged in legal battles with NFL Network, reached new agreements with the NFL's in-house service earlier this year.

