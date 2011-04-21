Dish Goes for HBOGo and MaxGo, Touting Edge on Netflix

Dish Network struck a deal with Time Warner Inc.'s HBO to offer subscribers access to the premium programmer's authenticated HBOGo and MaxGo services -- and the satellite operator pointed out that Netflix doesn't offer any of the 1,800-plus titles on its streaming service.

Dish joins HBO's TV Everywhere roster two weeks after rival DirecTV. Other affiliates that offer HBOGo and MaxGo are Comcast, Cox Communications, AT&T U-verse TV and Verizon FiOS TV. HBO has indicated it has no intention of licensing online-streaming rights to nontraditional distributors such as Netflix.

Dish customers customers who subscribe to the HBO or Cinemax TV packages can access online video from anywhere in the U.S., over any broadband connection, via DISHOnline.com, HBOGO.com or MAXGO.com.

