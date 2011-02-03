Dish, Frontier Make Retrans Deal

Dish Network has struck a carriage deal with WGXA-TV Macon, Ga. (Fox), and its digital multicast channel programmed as an ABC affiliate.

The signals had been off Dish since Jan. 1, after the two could not come to retransmission consent terms before their contract ran out.

"An agreement was reached between Frontier Broadcasting, WGXA-TV and Dish Network on Wednesday (Feb. 2)" said the station on its Web site. "As a result, WGXA-TV programming is once again available for our Dish Network viewers. You can now continue to enjoy your favorite Fox and ABC programming without interruption, and fortunately, it's all just in time for Superbowl Sunday!"

Dish confirmed. "We are pleased we have reached a fair deal with Frontier to restore its Fox and ABC local channels to our customers in Central Georgia, ensuring customers will have access to the big game on Sunday and other popular TV shows such as American Idol and Modern Family," DISH said in a statement.

And while it did not mention the Super Bowl, the big game appears to have been putting some pressure on retrans negotiations. Time Warner Cable earlier this week struck a long-term deal with Sinclair, which has a numbe of Fox affiliates, while Northwest Broadcasting, also with Fox affiliates, has agreed with DirecTV on a four-week hiatus that restores those signals in time for the big game (Feb. 6.).