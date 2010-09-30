Dish, Fox Face Midnight Deal Deadline

Updated 5:25 p.m. ET

Dish Network risks losing a handful of Fox cable networks if it can't reach a deal by midnight PT Friday.

Dish has been negotiating with Fox for months to no avail. If a deal isn't reached by tonight, Dish's 14.3 million customers could lose access to cable networks FX, National Geographic Channel and 19 Fox Sports regional sports networks.

Fox has launched an "educational" web site - www.getwhatIpaidfor.com - to inform Dish customers of the status of the negotiations.

So far, no deal has been reached, although these negotiations typically go until the eleventh hour.

Both Dish and Fox expressed their diligence in trying to get a deal done.

"We are doing everything we can to negotiate a fair deal with Fox to keep the channels up for our customers," Dish said in a statement. "It looks like it's going to go down to the wire."

Fox was a little more vague.

"We are in active negotiations with Dish Network and are hopeful that both sides can come to an agreement soon so viewers don't lose access to Fox programming," Fox said in a statement.