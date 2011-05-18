Dish Expands 'TV Everywhere' Lineup With Turner's Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TruTV

Dish Network subscribers will be able to watch shows from Turner Broadcasting System's Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and TruTV online, under an expanded pact between the companies.

Programs to be available on DishOnline.com within 24 hours after an episode airs include: Cartoon Network's Ben 10: Ultimate Alien, Adventure Time and Regular Show; Adult Swim's Childrens Hospital, Robot Chicken and Venture Brothers; and TruTV's Operation Repo and Hardcore Pawn.

Dish subscribers also can access the content directly from each channel's dedicated website -- at cartoonnetwork.com/tveverywhere, adultswim.com/tveverywhere and trutv.com/tveverywhere -- using their online ID and password.

The deal expands on the companies' existing agreement, under which Dish added content from Turner's TBS and TNT channels last fall.

Overall, DishOnline.com offers more than 130,000 movies, TV shows, clips and trailers. The site launched in September 2010 and provides content from Hulu, HBO and Cinemax, Discovery Communications, Scripps Networks, Viacom's MTV and Nickelodeon, Epix, Starz Entertainment, Ovation and Encore. The site was launched in August 2010.

"Following on the heels of Dish Network's launch of HBO GO through dishonline.com, we continue to add to the thousands of titles that our customers can watch on-demand, anytime and anywhere," Dave Shull, Dish senior vice president of programming, said in a statement.