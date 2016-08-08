Dish Closes $3B Notes Offering

Dish Network said it has closed a $3 billion offering of convertible notes, proceeds of which could be used to purchase wireless spectrum.

Dish had previously announced the offering of 3.375% convertible notes due in 2026 at about $2 billion with the initial purchaser of the notes granted an option to purchase an additional $400 million in notes. That was later increased to $2.5 billion in notes with an option to purchase an additional $500 million.

The net proceeds of $2.723 billion – before offering expenses – are “intended to be used for strategic transactions, which may include wireless and spectrum related strategic transactions” and for general corporate purposes,” Dish said in a statement.

