Dish Loses 281K Net Subs in Q2

Net video subscriber losses continued to mount at Dish Network, with the second largest satellite TV service provider in the country shedding 281,000 net pay TV customers in the second quarter, more than three times its losses in the previous year.

Dish, which includes subscribers to its Sling TV OTT service in its overall customer numbers, lost about 81,000 net pay TV customers in the same period last year. The company said gross subscriber additions also were down in the current period, to 527,000 from 638,000 in the previous year.

Total revenue was flat in the period at $3.84 billion compared to $3.83 billion in the same period in 2015. Net income was $410 million (88 cents per share), versus $324 million (70 cents per share) in the year-ago quarter.

Dish said it ended the second quarter with 13.593 million pay-TV subscribers, compared to 13.932 million at the end of second quarter 2015.

