Dish CEO Clayton to Retire March 31

Dish Network CEO Joe Clayton, who has led day-to-day operations at the second largest satellite TV service provider since 2011, will retire from that positon on March 31, the company said Monday.

Clayton, a 42-year veteran of the consumer electronics industry, joined Dish in June 2011 after a stint as CEO of satellite radio company Sirius XM. Clayton, who has led Dish through some of its most high-profile product launches – the Hopper digital video recorder and the Sling TV over-the-top service to name a few – will be replaced by Dish chairman Charlie Ergen, who has previously served as Dish president and CEO.

Prior to his appointment at Dish, Clayton served as chairman of Sirius Satellite Radio Inc., from November 2004 through July 2008 and served as chief executive officer of Sirius from November 2001 through November 2004. Before joining Sirius, Clayton served as president of Global Crossing North America, as president and chief executive officer of Frontier Corporation and as executive VP of marketing and sales for the Americas and Asia of Thomson S.A.

