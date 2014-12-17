Dish Adds Netflix to Set-Top Box

Dish Network said it will integrate the Netflix app into its set-top box, making it easy for subscribers to access programming from the streaming service.

Netflix has already been eating away at viewership of traditional broadcast and cable TV networks. Easier access through a multichannel video programming distributor will increase its ubiquity.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Pairing Netflix with Hopper represents the consolidation of two incredible video experiences,” Vivek Khemka, Dish senior VP of product management, said in a statement. “This app integration eliminates the need to switch television inputs to access content on varying devices. It gives our customers easy access to their favorite shows and movies, on both Dish and Netflix, without ever having to leave their Hopper.”

Dish said the app will begin to rollout to customers with its second-generation Hopper DVR throughout the day.

“As the first major pay-TV provider in the U.S. to add the Netflix app to its set-top box, Dish strengthens an already robust video entertainment experience for its customers,” said Bill Holmes, global head of business development at Netflix. “Many households subscribe to both Netflix and a traditional pay-TV service. Our vast library of TV shows and movies, combined with Dish's lineup of live television content, gives customers easy access to a wide variety of complementary programming.”

Dish said it expects to bring the Netflix app to its other Hopper editions. It also said that titles available on Netflix could be integrated into the search functionality across live, recorded and video on demand programs for both the Hopper as well as Dish’s soon to be introduced over-the-top service.