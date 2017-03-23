Dish Adds Byron Allen's Justice Central.TV to Lineup

Byron Allen-owned Entertainment Studios’ Justice Central.TV network has inked a carriage deal with Dish Network, the company announced Thursday.



The Dish deal gives Justice Central.TV, which launched in 2012, more than 40 million subscribers. The deal is a rare distribution agreement for Dish, which has recently been involved in disputes with content providers over licensing fees.



Allen said Justice Central.TV is a "terrific network, and we don't charge a subcription fee, which helps MVPDs in an environment where the cost of content is out of control."



Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.