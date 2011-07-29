Discovery's 'Shark Week' Starts Sunday, Trailed By ID, Military Stunts
By MCN Staff
Discovery's "Shark Week" stunt kicks off Sunday, and after it ends, sister channels ID and Military Channel have stunts of their own planned.
"Shark Week," cable's longest-running programming event and the ultimate summertime ritual, returns to Discovery Channel Sunday, July 31, at 9 p.m. with seven all-new specials and some of the most watched shows from recent years.
Last year's edition was viewed by a record 30.8 million people, according to Discovery, citing Nielsen data.
