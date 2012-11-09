Discovery's 'Moonshiners' Returns to Series High

The season two premiere of Discovery Channel's Moonshiners drew a series-high 3.1

million total viewers on Wednesday at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen.

The episode earned a 1.77 rating with adults 25-54, making

it the network's highest-rated Wednesday night telecast ever in the key demo. Moonshiners also performed well with men

18-34, out-delivering the broadcast network fare on ABC, CBS and NBC at that

hour among young men.

At 9 p.m., the one-hour special Countdown to the Shine averaged 2.6 million viewers and a 1.5 rating

with adults 25-54.