Discovery's 'Moonshiners' Returns to Series High
The season two premiere of Discovery Channel's Moonshiners drew a series-high 3.1
million total viewers on Wednesday at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen.
The episode earned a 1.77 rating with adults 25-54, making
it the network's highest-rated Wednesday night telecast ever in the key demo. Moonshiners also performed well with men
18-34, out-delivering the broadcast network fare on ABC, CBS and NBC at that
hour among young men.
At 9 p.m., the one-hour special Countdown to the Shine averaged 2.6 million viewers and a 1.5 rating
with adults 25-54.
