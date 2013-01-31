Discovery's 'Moonshiners' Hits Series High in Second Season Finale
Discovery Channel's Moonshiners drew a series-best 3.87 million total viewers for its second season finale on Wednesday at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen.
The Jan. 30 episode outdrew the season's premiere viewership (3.1 million) on Nov. 9, 2012 by 25%.
Moonshiners also hit series highs in key demos including adults 25-54 (2.3 rating) and adults 18-49 (2.0 rating), and was cable's top-rated program in both demos on Wednesday night.
