Discovery's ‘Life' Gets Seven-Network Simulcast

Discovery Communications will premiere its new series Life

across seven of its networks. The sampling effort will take place from 8-10

p.m. on Sunday, March 21. Following the premiere the remainder of the series

will air every Sunday at 8 p.m. only on Discovery Channel.

The channels participating are Discovery Channel, TLC,

Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Planet Green and

Discovery Health Channel. All but Discovery Health have HD simulcasts.

Life is the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2007's Planet

Earth, which Discovery co-produced with the BBC. Oprah Winfrey, who is

collaborating with Discovery on OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, serves as

narrator for the series.

"Lifeembodies Discovery's 25-year mission to

satisfy viewers' curiosity about the world and its inhabitants," said Clark

Bunting, president and general manager, Discovery Channel and president,

Science Channel. "We want to give as many viewers as possible the opportunity

to experience Life in its premiere telecast; we are confident they will

be astounded."