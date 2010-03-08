Discovery's ‘Life' Gets Seven-Network Simulcast
By Alex Weprin
Discovery Communications will premiere its new series Life
across seven of its networks. The sampling effort will take place from 8-10
p.m. on Sunday, March 21. Following the premiere the remainder of the series
will air every Sunday at 8 p.m. only on Discovery Channel.
The channels participating are Discovery Channel, TLC,
Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Planet Green and
Discovery Health Channel. All but Discovery Health have HD simulcasts.
Life is the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2007's Planet
Earth, which Discovery co-produced with the BBC. Oprah Winfrey, who is
collaborating with Discovery on OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, serves as
narrator for the series.
"Lifeembodies Discovery's 25-year mission to
satisfy viewers' curiosity about the world and its inhabitants," said Clark
Bunting, president and general manager, Discovery Channel and president,
Science Channel. "We want to give as many viewers as possible the opportunity
to experience Life in its premiere telecast; we are confident they will
be astounded."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.