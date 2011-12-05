Discovery's 'Gold Rush' Hits Series Highs

The Discovery Channel series Gold Rush hit a series high for

its Dec. 2 episode, drawing 4.74 million total viewers from 9-10 p.m, according

to Nielsen.

The previous high for the show was its season one finale on

Feb. 18, 2011. Friday's episode was also its highest-rated, delivering a 3.29

household rating and 2.49 rating with adults 25-54.

Gold Rush was also the top program in broadcast and cable TV

on Friday evening among key male demos, both men 25-54 and men 18-49.