Discovery's 'Gold Rush' Hits Series Highs
The Discovery Channel series Gold Rush hit a series high for
its Dec. 2 episode, drawing 4.74 million total viewers from 9-10 p.m, according
to Nielsen.
The previous high for the show was its season one finale on
Feb. 18, 2011. Friday's episode was also its highest-rated, delivering a 3.29
household rating and 2.49 rating with adults 25-54.
Gold Rush was also the top program in broadcast and cable TV
on Friday evening among key male demos, both men 25-54 and men 18-49.
