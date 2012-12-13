Discovery's 'Amish Mafia' Sets New Record in Night Two
The time period premiere of Discovery Channel's Amish Mafia on Wednesday grew 7% over
its record-breaking sneak preview the night before,
drawing 3.64 million total viewers, according to Nielsen.
Amish Mafia's
record viewership at 9 p.m. drove Moonshiners
to a series high at 10 p.m., averaging 3.43 million total viewers for the
second season episode.
The shows were the top two cable programs among total viewers,
adults 25-54 and adults 18-49 on Wednesday night.
