Discovery's 'Amish Mafia' Sets New Record in Night Two

The time period premiere of Discovery Channel's Amish Mafia on Wednesday grew 7% over

its record-breaking sneak preview the night before,

drawing 3.64 million total viewers, according to Nielsen.

Amish Mafia's

record viewership at 9 p.m. drove Moonshiners

to a series high at 10 p.m., averaging 3.43 million total viewers for the

second season episode.

The shows were the top two cable programs among total viewers,

adults 25-54 and adults 18-49 on Wednesday night.